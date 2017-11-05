Dear God – Are You There?

Lesson 1 of 13 of the Dear God Series @ ordinaryfaith.net

Doubts are necessary to a healthy Faith. It’s important that we be able to articulate our faith questions and then deal with them. But, how should we deal with our questions?

When we pose questions regarding God, we are in effect seeking Theological Answers. The word “Theology” comes from the two ancient words for “God” and “Word”. So Theology is merely what we think or say about God. And since everyone has some kind of opinion about God, we are all in a sense Theologians.

Is It Possible To KNOW That God Is Real? – Romans 1:19

How did we ever get to the point as a society that such a question could be so common? Is it because so many claim to believe in God but live so differently than He prescribed? Is it because we have not found supportive communities in which to ask difficult questions? Is it that we are so busy in life that the need for such answers is not apparent until it is too late? Or, Is it that God is so foreign to us that we don’t know how to process the things we learn? Regardless of the reason, God makes this statement in Paul’s letter to the believers in Rome.

Romans 1:19 (NLT) They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them.

This scripture leads us to a different question, and corrects us for asking the wrong question. The question should not be “Is there a God?” But rather, “Why do we reject the God that WE KNOW is real?” What is it about God that troubles us? And…

Is It Possible To KNOW God? – John 17:3

John 17:3 (NLT) And this is the way to have eternal life—to know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the one you sent to earth.

God WANTS to be known. He is not hiding from us. It is the eternal longing of God to be discovered and enjoyed. It is also our deepest desire to know Him. The simple truth is that we were created to KNOW and BE KNOWN. So what is the problem?

Even though God’s nature can be known, our comprehension of His nature is another matter. God knows everything. God is all powerful. God answers to no one. And, God does not change. We do not know how to relate to such a being, so we end up with questions.

A search to discover God must then be filled with doubts and questions. But questions regarding God and the life of Faith are healthy. Many fear that God will not be able to withstand the scrutiny of honest questions, but the great news is that God can! It is not only okay to have questions, it is necessary for a vibrant Faith. So if questions are good, then…

How Will I Get My Questions Answered? – Romans 1:20

Romans 1:20 (NLT) For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God.

There are at least two fields of investigation. The first is available to everyone. The second only to those who take their first step of Faith by Trusting Jesus.

The Natural sources of investigation are nature, music, art, beauty, and the goodness present in our world. Surely you can see so much good in our world. How do you suppose that it got here? So many use the evil in our world to argue against the existence of God while overlooking all of the goodness in our world. These natural resources present regular evidence to the existence and loving character of God.

Then there are the Supernatural resources available to those who believe, namely the Bible and the Holy Spirit.

2 Timothy 3:16 (NLT) All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.

In the Bible we will find accurate descriptions of God’s character. These descriptions will correct our assumptions about God. And, correct assumptions are critical to discovering the good questions necessary to our journey of Faith.

1 John 2:27 (NLT) But you have received the Holy Spirit, and he lives within you, so you don’t need anyone to teach you what is true. For the Spirit teaches you everything you need to know…

The Holy Spirit will accompany us on our journey. He will help us understand the ways of God in our circumstances and in time resolve our many conflicts with God’s nature.

So don’t be afraid of your questions. It is good to have them. Challenge them to ensure they are based upon healthy assumptions. Talk to God about them and search the Bible for clues. Soon you will possess a faith that is stable and certain, regardless of the chaos of the times.