Dear God – What Do I Do Now?

Lesson 9 of 13 in our “Dear God” Series @ ordinaryfaith.net.

What is Biblical Conversion?

The New Testament conversion is summarize by the call of the church in response to Jesus’ commission to preach repentance for the forgiveness of sins to all nations, just like the Old Testament’s call. Conversion is a turning from unrighteousness to embrace God. The concept of repentance and turning to God is the theme of the book of Acts. Repentance reflects the attitude one brings into conversion. This is pictured as the change in orientation and direction that comes as a part of it. The term can describe what one has turned from or can indicate to whom one turns towards.

When Peter, Andrew, Thomas and Saul came to Christ in the Scriptures, their whole life was turned upside down! (Matthew 4:18-22; Mark 1:16-20; Luke 5:1-11)

Acts 9:1-2 (ESV) But Saul, still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, went to the high priest 2 and asked him for letters to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any belonging to the Way, men or women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem.

A personal encounter with Jesus Christ leaves you as a changed person.

What is Biblical Worship?

Is it Singing at church or praying?

Romans 12:1-2 (ESV) I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. 2 Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.

What is Biblical Sanctification?

Speaking of sanctification in our text, as we will not have a full view of it in chapter 12 alone, it would be wise to pause briefly to define justification and sanctification. Justification is the Process whereby God declares a person to be righteous on the basis of faith in the Person and work of Christ and is the activity of God which liberates a person from the guilt of sin. Sanctification is the activity of God which liberates the Christian from the power of sin. Justification assigns the righteousness of God to man. Sanctification imparts the righteousness of God through man.

Traditionally, sanctification is categorized into three aspects:

Positional Sanctification is the state of holiness imputed to the Christians at the moment of their conversion to Christ.

1 Corinthians 1:2 (ESV) To the church of God that is in Corinth, to those sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints together with all those who in every place call upon the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, both their Lord and ours: Hebrews 10:10 (ESV) And by that will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.

Progressive Sanctification refers to process in our daily lives by which we are being conformed to the image of Christ.

Colossians 3:1-10 (ESV) If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. 2 Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. 3 For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. 4 When Christ who is your life appears, then you also will appear with him in glory. 5 Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry. 6 On account of these the wrath of God is coming. 7 In these you too once walked, when you were living in them. 8 But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth. 9 Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old self with its practices 10 and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator.

Ultimate Sanctification is that state of Holiness that we will not attain to in this life, but will realize when we are finally in the presence of God.

1 John 3:2 (ESV) Beloved, we are God’s children now, and what we will be has not yet appeared; but we know that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he is. Ephesians 1:13-14 (ESV) In him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, 14 who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory.

What do I do now?

Romans 12:2 (ESV) Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect. Matthew 5:14-16 (ESV) “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

It’s about a relationship with God, nothing more nothing less.