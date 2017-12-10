Dear God – What Are You Like?

Lesson 6 of 13 in the “Dear God” Series. ordinaryfaith.net

Everyone has problems. Some are bigger than others. Some are bigger than we know. Some are so large everyone around can see that they are a problem. And, some are BIG to us, while others dismiss them. Today we are going to put those problems into perspective by contrasting them with a much larger solution. GOD.

Exodus 33:12-13 (NLT) One day Moses said to the Lord, “You have been telling me, ‘Take these people up to the Promised Land.’ But you haven’t told me whom you will send with me. You have told me, ‘I know you by name, and I look favorably on you.’ 13 If it is true that you look favorably on me, let me know your ways so I may understand you more fully and continue to enjoy your favor. And remember that this nation is your very own people.”

Moses had a problem. He had witnessed God’s power in the Exodus, but now he had to lead a nation. Moses realized that when faced with a really big problem he needed an even bigger answer. His solution was to get to know God better. So let’s answer a few “God” questions.

Exodus 34:6-7 (NLT) 6 The Lord passed in front of Moses, calling out, “Yahweh! The Lord! The God of compassion and mercy! I am slow to anger and filled with unfailing love and faithfulness. 7 I lavish unfailing love to a thousand generations. I forgive iniquity, rebellion, and sin. But I do not excuse the guilty. I lay the sins of the parents upon their children and grandchildren; the entire family is affected— even children in the third and fourth generations.”

Who Created God?

God is Eternal (“Yahweh! The Lord!) He doesn’t need… anything. He is completely INDEPENDENT. Here is how the Reformation Study Bible states it. “He is eternal. He always was or is. He has, within Himself, the power of being. He requires no assistance from outside sources to continue to exist. This is what is meant by the idea of self-existent. Granted, it is a lofty and awesome concept.”

An Eternal God is Bigger Than My Circumstances… Because He is eternal, He is EVER present in my circumstances, He sees them coming and already exists in them. Because He is unchanging, I know that He will remain dependable in them. People may change but not my God. And, all of my troubles have an expiration date while my Heavenly Father does not! But…

Isn’t God Angry?

God is Just (I do not excuse the guilty.) He is Holy, Righteous, and Good. He will never overlook a wrong. It is not possible to comprehend the Love of God until FIRST coming to terms with the Justice of God. Yes, there really is a place of eternal condemnation, Jesus taught about it often. And the gift of Salvation is not a problem free life, it is escape from God’s wrath upon sin.

A Just God is Bigger than My Offenses against Him… “How does this help me? How does a BIG Just God do anything other than terrify me?” A Just God is BIGGER than my sin and mistakes. Even though He will never unjustly acquit me nor hide my sin. He can be trusted to deal with my sin properly and permanently so that in the end I will have nothing to fear. So if God is just…

Does God Love Me?

God is Love (I lavish unfailing love) God’s love is the foundation for His Justice and even His Wrath upon wickedness. It is because God Loves you so much than He is so scary at times. Imagine a parent whose child is threatened by a stranger or by disease. God’s Love is the only explanation for the great things He accomplished in order to save us. Consider that His plan to save us included becoming one of us, becoming righteousness, and becoming sin.

A Loving God is Bigger than My Sin!!! There is no sin in your life that is Bigger than God’s forgiveness. In order to experience that forgiveness all that is needed is a change of heart.

Psalms 51:17 (NLT) The sacrifice you desire is a broken spirit. You will not reject a broken and repentant heart, O God.

Such a change leaves the sin and mistakes in the hands of God, while turning to Jesus Christ. Powerful habits and consequences of past mistakes may hold you, but you will tear free as you pursue real freedom in God’s Son, Jesus.

Is God REALLY in Charge?

Romans 8:28 (NLT) And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.

God is Sovereign – He knows everything, He is everywhere and in every moment, He is all powerful and He works everything according to the counsel of His own will. (Eph 1:11) Which means according to His Character and Attributes. Therefore God’s accomplishments in spite of our decisions will be Loving, Just, Holy, and will Fulfill all of His promises.

A Sovereign God is Bigger than My Fear! God has got this. This is foundational to Trusting Jesus. The belief that God is in control. That this -whatever “this” is- will pass and God will be vindicated.