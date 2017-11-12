Dear God – Why the Bible?

Lesson 2 of 13 in the Dear God Series @ ordinaryfaith.net.

No other book in the history of mankind comes anywhere close to the Bible. The Bible is a collection of 66 books written by more than 40 authors over a period of 1600 years. It has been revered and protected from many attempts at its destruction throughout its existence. Yet it remains the most plentiful and available of any other ancient book by far.

Even though it is the most unique of all books considered “holy”, the Bible out distances them all in age, authorship, and reliability. In today’s discussion, we determine if the Bible is worthy of becoming the Moral Authority for our lives?

Hebrews 4:12-13 (NLT) For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our innermost thoughts and desires. 13 Nothing in all creation is hidden from God. Everything is naked and exposed before his eyes, and he is the one to whom we are accountable.

How Am I Supposed to Trust the Bible?

How Do I Trust the Bible Scientifically? Isn’t there a major conflict between the Bible and Science? There are actually at least four ways that the Bible and Science work together. Those interactions are Conflict, Dialogue, Integration, and Independence. Often we only hear of the conflicts without realizing that the Bible has been ahead of science in the past. For example, the Bible declared that the earth is suspended upon nothing (Job 26:7), that the earth is round (Isa 40:22), that water is part of a hydrologic cycle (Jer 10:13), that the stars are beyond number (Jer 33:22), and the Bible described biogenesis long before science discovered these realities.

How Do I Trust the Bible Historically? After all isn’t the Bible just a book of legends fabricated by religious tyrants to impose their ideas upon others? If so they did a lousy job. The Bible is so problematic for the religious elite that it was outlawed from the general public in the 1230’s.

The records of the New Testament are filled with a dependence upon named eyewitnesses. And, the Old Testament has been largely verified by archaeology at present. In fact, the Bible has become a source book for some in the Archeological fields. The Historical veracity of Scripture is the easiest to prove.

How Do I Trust it Culturally? When we read the Bible we encounter a world that at first glance approves of slavery and represses women. Slavery present in world of the Bible was very different from the European and African slavery known to our history. It more resembled modern employment than the ownership of an entire person.

We need to be cautious that we do not allow a few points of perceived disagreement or error caused by misinterpretation to convince us to reject the entire Bible.

What is the Deal with the Bible? – 2 Timothy 3:16-17

2 Timothy 3:16-17 (NLT) All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. 17 God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work.

The Bible provides a way to relate to God. A real relationship with God requires conversation and mutual understanding. This is one of the reasons the Bible creates inner conflicts. As we come to know what God is like and the way He thinks, we have to come to terms with Him. All relationships work this way and we shouldn’t expect a relationship with God to be any different in that regard.

The Bible teaches us the Truth. Since God defines Truth by His very nature, everything about Him is Truth. His Truth shared with us sets us free. As we realize His goodness, His redemption, and ultimately His victory, we are freed from the chains of our own misconceptions.

The Bible demonstrates and empowers “RIGHT”! Someone needs to do the RIGHT thing in the world. Someone has to stand up to the giants, the atrocities, and even the evil in our society. Throughout History many Christian people have been empowered to identify and challenge the wrongs of society. This “RIGHT-ness” is a product of knowing God correctly as the Bible reveals.

What is your Moral Authority? Everyone has a “bible”. It’s their “go to” resource for what is best for them. Make sure yours is the real Bible and you will actually know what is true.