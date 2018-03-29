ROCK SPRINGS — Debbie Haeck, 56, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Park View Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a former resident of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Haeck was born on February 17, 1962, in Grants, New Mexico, the daughter of William J. Haeck, and Joyce Graham Haeck.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1980 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Ms. Haeck worked as a caretaker for many years.

She enjoyed dancing, camping, playing pool, and making people laugh. Ms. Haeck had an infectious smile, and she idolized Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her mother, Joyce Haeck of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, Derrick Ingle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Natasha Ingle of Pennsylvania, Zabrina Evans of Saint Pete, Florida, three brothers, Dwayne Haeck and wife Jennifer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, William Haeck and wife Tracy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Darren Haeck and wife Laura of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Donna Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two grandchildren, Austin Poston, Donavyn Duckett, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ms. Haeck was preceded in death by her father, William J. Haeck, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Archie Hay Post#24, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

