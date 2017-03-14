Debra Jean “Nessen” DeVries (May 30, 1954 – March 10, 2017)

GREEN RIVER – On March 10, 2017, Debra “Hooted” her way to heaven.

She was born May 30, 1954, to Ray and Jeanene Nessen in Brigham, Utah.

She attended schools in Ogden, Utah. Debra married the love of her life Sam DeVries on November 30, 1972. They moved to Green River, WY, in 1976. She worked as a waitress for JB’s and Country Kitchen for years.

Her interests were spending time with her family, organizing her home, and crocheting. She also loved animals.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed the callings she had and the many wonderful friendships she made.

Survivors include her loving devoted daughter Suzette Johnson and Husband Frank and their three children Sami Doak and husband Ian, Kylee and Braxton, daughter Melany Aldridge and husband Kenny and their four children Austin and wife Rae, Eric and wife Sydney, Brayden, and Dakota, three sisters, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband Sam, her parents, and her in-laws. Joining her on her journey from this earth is her great-granddaughter, Stella Jean Doak.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, along with her great-granddaughter Stella Doak at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the church and one hour before the services on Monday.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

