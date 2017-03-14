14

Debra Jean “Nessen” DeVries (May 30, 1954 – March 10, 2017)

GREEN RIVER – On March 10, 2017, Debra “Hooted” her way to heaven.

She was born May 30, 1954, to Ray and Jeanene Nessen in Brigham, Utah.

She attended schools in Ogden, Utah. Debra married the love of her life Sam DeVries on November 30, 1972. They moved to Green River, WY, in 1976. She worked as a waitress for JB’s and Country Kitchen for years.

Her interests were spending time with her family, organizing her home, and crocheting. She also loved animals.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed the callings she had and the many wonderful friendships she made.

Survivors include her loving devoted daughter Suzette Johnson and Husband Frank and their three children Sami Doak and husband Ian, Kylee and Braxton, daughter Melany Aldridge and husband Kenny and their four children Austin and wife Rae, Eric and wife Sydney, Brayden, and Dakota, three sisters, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband Sam, her parents, and her in-laws. Joining her on her journey from this earth is her great-granddaughter, Stella Jean Doak.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, along with her great-granddaughter Stella Doak at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the church and one hour before the services on Monday.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

  1. Sherry Dorigatti says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Sending prayers to the whole family. May the Lord wrap his arms around
    you Debora and little Stella

  2. MIchele & Micah Brandner says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Suzi, your mother was a wonderful person. She will greatly missed. God bless you all.
    Amen

  3. Donna says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Rest in Peace Debra. My prayers for the family.

  4. Lori Paisley says:
    March 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Be at peace! Love your family and your angel with you. It was a pleasure to know you and am sorry you have gone too soon!! I pray for peace and comfort for your family.

  5. jane says:
    March 14, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    God Bless you and your little angel Stella. May love and comfort surround and hold your family in the days to come.

  6. Gary says:
    March 14, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Sorry for the loss, RIP. such a tragic loss

  7. Darren and Sue H. says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    We were so sadden to hear of the loss of your sister (Debra), and her sweet little great granddaughter Stella. We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers and Hugs to your family.

  8. Moriah Moffatt Matherly says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    So sorry for your loss, Suzie. Such a tragedy. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.

  9. Jolyn Olson says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Our deepest sympathies, our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. Much love from all of the Olson Family

  10. Judy Huff Emery says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    My condolences for the family. I didn’t know them but I’m from Green River.

  11. Darla Helmandollar says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Sending my love to the family. Debra was one that always gave me hugs every Sunday and loved on all my children and foster children. She always had a beautiful smile on her face!

  12. Leanna and Clarence Bunderman says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    We send our love and condolences to your dear family. Words can not express the pain we know you are feeling. We ask prayers for you that peace and comfort will be your always. Love. The Clarence and Leanna Bunderman Family

  13. Heidi A says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Fly with the angels sweet lady.

  14. Debbie says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    RIPDebra I didn’t know u but I’m sad I live in Tennessee I use to live in Rock springs prayers to ur friends and family

