Deck Out Your Ride at Sweetwater County’s Largest Garage Sale!

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is hosting a garage sale Sept. 16!

Now’s your chance to make those upgrades to your vehicle and add those accessories you’ve been wanting!

There will be discounted prices! Any reasonable offer will be accepted. Garage sale will begin at 9.00 am.

Come by for car accessories and stay for a FREE BBQ. Whisler will be grilling up burgers and hotdogs!

Sweetwater County’s Largest Garage Sale Event

Sept. 16, at 9 am!

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Springs

.

Garage sale items:

Running boards

Nerf bars

Rocker panel moldings

Fender flares

Fender trim

Grille guards

Bed caps

Bed rails

Floor liners

Bumpers

Bug shields

And other miscellaneous accessories

.

.

.

It may be the end of summer, but it is the beginning of the deals at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac!

Follow Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac on Facebook here.



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.