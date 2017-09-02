Deck Out Your Ride at Sweetwater County’s Largest Garage Sale!

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is hosting a garage sale Sept. 16!
Now’s your chance to make those upgrades to your vehicle and add those accessories you’ve been wanting!
There will be discounted prices! Any reasonable offer will be accepted. Garage sale will begin at 9.00 am.
Come by for car accessories and stay for a FREE BBQ. Whisler will be grilling up burgers and hotdogs!
Sweetwater County’s Largest Garage Sale Event
Sept. 16, at 9 am!
Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in Rock Springs
Garage sale items:
- Running boards
- Nerf bars
- Rocker panel moldings
- Fender flares
- Fender trim
- Grille guards
- Bed caps
- Bed rails
- Floor liners
- Bumpers
- Bug shields
- And other miscellaneous accessories
It may be the end of summer, but it is the beginning of the deals at Whisler Chevrolet and Cadillac!
