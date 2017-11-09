Deer Dodging & High Centered Vehicle Leads To DUI Charge

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, on November 8th at 10:57 pm, Officers responded to a single vehicle collision at S 4th W & Railroad, Avenue.

It was reported a vehicle was traveling south on South 4th West, swerved left (east) to miss a deer in the roadway, crossed the opposite lane of travel, went over the curb, struck a fence and decorative street light before becoming high centered on a dirt pile.

No injuries were reported, Ashten March, age 31 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.