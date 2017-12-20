0

Delight the Foodie in Your Life with Build-Your-Own Gift Baskets

Homemade buffalo sausage, beef jerky, or a jar of huckleberry jam. What could be better?

These and dozens of other choices are available for build-your-own gift baskets at R & B Meats & Catering.
All sausage and beef jerky is made in-house, with selections like:

  • Homemade buffalo sausage (available in 8 flavors)
    • Flavors like pepperoni, Cajun, & habanero
  • Homemade beef sausage & salami (available in 10 flavors)
    • Flavors like green chili salami or jalapeno & cheese
  • Homemade beef jerky (available in 16 flavors)
    • Flavors like beer, bourbon, honey, & bloody mary
Other additions for your gift basket include:

  • Pappardelle’s fine pastas in a variety of shapes and flavors
  • Jams and jellies from Montana and Wyoming
  • Finishing sauces
  • Olive oils
  • Spice mixes
  • Chapolera coffee beans
  • Whipped honey
  • Much, much more!
Stop in at R & B Meats to see all the choices, where you can also order your holiday prime rib, smoked turkey, or ham cut to order!

R & B Meats & Catering
515 E. 2nd North
Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-875-2556

