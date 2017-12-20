Delight the Foodie in Your Life with Build-Your-Own Gift Baskets

Homemade buffalo sausage, beef jerky, or a jar of huckleberry jam. What could be better?

These and dozens of other choices are available for build-your-own gift baskets at R & B Meats & Catering.

All sausage and beef jerky is made in-house, with selections like:

Homemade buffalo sausage (available in 8 flavors) Flavors like pepperoni, Cajun, & habanero

Homemade beef sausage & salami (available in 10 flavors) Flavors like green chili salami or jalapeno & cheese

Homemade beef jerky (available in 16 flavors) Flavors like beer, bourbon, honey, & bloody mary

Other additions for your gift basket include:

Pappardelle’s fine pastas in a variety of shapes and flavors

Jams and jellies from Montana and Wyoming

Finishing sauces

Olive oils

Spice mixes

Chapolera coffee beans

Whipped honey

Much, much more!

Stop in at R & B Meats to see all the choices, where you can also order your holiday prime rib, smoked turkey, or ham cut to order!



R & B Meats & Catering

515 E. 2nd North

Green River, WY 82935

Phone: 307-875-2556

Follow R & B Meats on Facebook

