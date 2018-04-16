Democratic Party to Host Sweetwater County Convention

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Democratic Party will host the County Democratic Convention on May 5, 2018 at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River.

The event begins at 9:30 am with campaign and candidate training provided by the staff of the Wyoming Democratic Party.

At noon, lunch will be available for $10. During lunch, Democratic candidates have been invited to address the gathering.

If you wish to have lunch, RSVP to SweetwaterCounty@WyoDems.org or via the comment box on their website, www.SweetwaterDems.com.

The convention will begin at 1:30 pm, wherein Democrats can vote on the party’s platform and run to be elected as a delegate to the State Democratic Convention, taking place on early June in Fremont County.

In order to participate in the convention, individuals need to have been registered as a Democrat no later than April 20th, 2018.

Interested participants can register to vote at the Sweetwater County Courthouse or Rock Springs City Hall.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone who comes out to participate in the convention.

It’s truly the democratic process at work. Dems can come and have their say on our

platform for the next two years, as well as run to represent Sweetwater County as a

Delegate to the state convention,” said Sweetwater County Democratic Party Chairman RJ Pieper.