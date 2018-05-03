Dennis Wayne Birch (August 16, 1946 – May 1, 2018)

Dennis Wayne Birch, 71, of Mapleton, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Provo, Utah surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born August 16, 1946 in Montpelier, Idaho to Kenneth Wayne and Lillian Ruth Bruce Birch. Wayne attended Cokeville High School and graduated from BYU. He continued his education at Loyola University Dental School where he completed his DDS degree.

He opened his dental practice in Green River, Wyoming in July 1973. He retired in November 2011 spending the last five years working with his son Bryant Birch. Wayne loved serving the people of Sweetwater County. He deeply missed his patients and staff when he retired.

Wayne married the love of his life, Paula Jo Stevig on August 10, 1967 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they have four sons and one daughter, 20 grandchildren, and one great grandson. He cherished his family and they were blessed with many happy memories together.

Wayne loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, going to Maui with his wife, and especially golf. He was an avid BYU fan and supporter. However, spending time with family was his most important interest and hobby.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wayne served in numerous callings including Bishop, and High Councilman. He served a full-time mission for 18 months with his wife in The Family and Church History Headquarters Mission serving in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. He found much joy through this service.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Paula; children, Derek (Gretchen) of Lehi, Utah; Michelle (Jim) Cannon of Ames, Iowa; Bryant (Ciera) of Green River, Wyoming; Aaron (Brooke) of Grand Junction, Colorado; and Cameron (Michelle) of Brush, Colorado. He also leaves behind a sister, Deanna (Jim) Wallentine of Bremerton, Washington, 20 grandchildren, and one great grandchild who all adore him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 1 pm at the Mapleton 12th Ward Chapel, 1050 North 300 West, Mapleton, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Friday evening, May 11, from 6-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah, and on Saturday morning at the church from 11:45-12:45 am prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.

If you desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund. He loved to help and support the missionary effort throughout the world.