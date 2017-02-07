Denver & Wendover: Book your Valentine’s Day Getaway Today

Show that special someone you care this Valentine’s Day with the gift of adventure. Book your romantic getaway trip from the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport.

Great deals on trips to Wendover and Denver make a romantic adventure affordable. It’s the perfect opportunity for a couples getaway, a night out in the big city, or a chance to catch a game.

Wendover

Wendover Charter Flights are scheduled for February 22nd and April 13th. They include round-trip airfare and 3 nights hotel at the Rainbow, Peppermill or Montego Bay. The rates start as low at $99 per person.

Book your tickets at the Wendover Fun website.

Denver

SkyWest Airlines (United) has a great sale on round-tip airfare to Denver as low as $197.50. This includes taxes/fees with a Saturday night stayover. There are no advance purchase restrictions on this fare.

They have also reduced the one-way airfare to Denver to $129 with a 30-day advance. The airfare to other destinations beyond Denver has dropped significantly for anyone having a trip that includes a Saturday night stayover.

This sale is good through February 22nd for travel by Memorial Day. Tickets can be booked at www.united.com.

