Deputy Sheriff Recognized for Lifesaving Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A Sweetwater County deputy was commended recently for his swift action that saved the life of a violent assault suspect, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Tuesday.

While handling a domestic violence call on June 19, Deputy Sheriff L.J. Reese encountered the suspect, Chase S. James, 28, who had put his fist through a window. James had cut his arm badly; to the extent that he was bleeding extensively, his wound spurting arterial blood.

Reese summoned emergency medical aid and applied a tourniquet to the wound to slow the bleeding, despite being aggressively resisted by James.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

James was taken into hand by emergency medical responders when they arrived, who transported him to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, where he was admitted.

James was later released from the hospital and transferred to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, where he remains, charged with Domestic Battery and Strangulation of a Household Member. His bond was been set at $100,000, cash or surety. Authorities declined to identify the victim in the case.

Reese is a recent graduate of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s Basic Peace Officer course, Lowell said. Prior his current position as a patrol deputy sheriff, he served as a county detention officer.

Lowell said Reese’s commendation reads, in part, “The actions that Deputy Reese took on June 18, 2018 saved the subjects life. Sweetwater County citizens and the Sheriff’s Office are lucky to have him.”