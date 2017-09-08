DEQ To Host Public Meeting On Bitter Creek Watershed E. Coli Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a public meeting for the Bitter Creek Watershed E. coli Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) project at the Sweetwater County Conservation District, 79 Winston Drive, Suite 103, Rock Springs, Wyoming, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

The purpose of the meeting will be to provide information on the Bitter Creek Watershed E. coli TMDL project. A TMDL is the amount of pollutant a stream can accept and still meet its designated uses, and a TMDL assessment is required when a waterbody is not meeting its assigned designated uses.

Bitter Creek, and its tributary Killpecker Creek exceed the State’s E. coli water quality criteria designed to protect recreational use. The TMDL assessment relied upon locally developed plans, reports, and efforts to improve water quality in the creek. The meeting will include a presentation, followed by an opportunity to talk with DEQ and project representatives.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available, upon request, for individuals with disabilities. For additional assistance, contact Sol Brich, DEQ, (307) 777-7096.