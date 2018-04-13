DEQ To Hold Post Winter Ozone Season Open House

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a post-Winter Ozone Season Update on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The meeting will be an open house with multiple stations to provide one-on-one opportunity to answer questions and exchange information. The DEQ stations will include 2018 Winter Ozone Season information, compliance, and inspection information, as well as enhanced communication information.

The Wyoming Department of Health will also be in attendance. In addition, DEQ has invited industry and CURED to host stations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The open house will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, Wind River Range Room, located at 55 Bloomfield Avenue, Pinedale, WY.