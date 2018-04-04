DEQ Updates Wyoming Air Quality Rules and Regulations

WYOMING– The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has updated sections of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations (WAQSR).

Chapters 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, and 14 have been revised through the statutory rulemaking process, and changes became state-effective on February 5, 2018.

Please discard existing contents of Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, Chapter 8, Chapter 11, and Chapter 14, and then insert the new editions of the chapters, which can be accessed electronically at https://rules.wyo.gov/Default.aspx.

A more detailed explanation of the revisions can be accessed by clicking the file below:

Memorandum to General Public Regarding Final Adoption of Air Quality Rules (R28 and R29)