DEQ Will Host Pre-Winter Ozone Season Update In Pinedale

PINEDALE – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a pre-Winter Ozone Season Update on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

The meeting will begin with opening remarks by AQD Administrator Nancy Vehr.

After opening remarks, multiple stations will provide one-on-one opportunity to answer questions and exchange information. The DEQ stations will include 2018 Winter Ozone Season information, Commercial Oilfield Waste Disposal Ponds Study, 2017 Winter Ozone Season information, as well as compliance and inspection.

The Wyoming Department of Health will also be in attendance. In addition, DEQ has invited industry and CURED to participate at stations to answer individual questions.

The open house will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Sublette County Library, 155 S. Tyler Ave., Pinedale, WY.