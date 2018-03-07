Desert View And Sage Students Show Art At CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS — Desert View and Sage Elementary Schools are the third display in the Youth Art Month exhibits at the Community Fine Arts Center from March 6 to 17, 2018.

“The students’ personalities come through even when they are all drawing a moose, no two are alike,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, watercolor and tempera paints, colored pencil, and collage.”

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC has been involved in the school district’s art program from the start. The art collection started over 79 years ago at the Rock Springs High School when the science teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

The third 2018 YAM exhibit includes 150 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Christine Pruett at Desert View Elementary School, and Kellie Thomas at Sage Elementary School.

Desert View Elementary

KINDERGARTEN: Jesus Arce Rivera, Lianna Galvin, Samuel Garcia, Rayden Gonzalez, Shaunteya Hunt, Kaya Kinyon, Joey Timothy, Ember Van Norman

FIRST GRADE: Xander Bell, Beaudy Buell, Aven Conover, Myeea De Alvarez, Maurico Florencio, Danilynn Frost, Eva Hauser, Hadlie Hickerson, Kamryn Higby, Mason Jolley, Kimberly Martinez, Jayden Murphy, Francesca Nez, Conner Nipper, Nathalia Pera Rodriquez, DJ Phillips, Natalie Rios, Brinley Porter, Addayn Stanton, Bentlee Trombley

SECOND GRADE: Zane Botz, Ava Burklow, Devin Burns, Hunter Clontz, TruBella Espino, Ramiee Gunyan, Declan Hays, Byron Johnson, Aaliyah Mata, Abby Miller, Zaylen Mortensen, Jayleigh Olsen, Evelynn Romero, Lilly Rosenbach, Fatima Sanchez, Abbigail Wing

THIRD GRADE: Jazmin Arce Rivera, Xaiden Barnum, Sophia Browden, Joel Carrillo, Jocelyn Campos-Franco, Logan Conover, Chloee Dawson, Autumn Duran, Chloee Dusel, Dalila Garcia, Nasia Gwyn, Ernesto Hernandez, Lonnie Hubert, Khloe Jankowski, Erin Murcray, Carter O’Brien, Barry Phillips, Lilly Plew, Maurice Roque, Isabella Salazar

FOURTH GRADE: Aizlynn Abram, Sebastion Balderas, Kayleigh Barnette, Adrian Bennett, Yareli Chavez, Jaidyn Dreben, Harley Eagle, Ridge Elkins, Ruby Florencio, Laura Gonzalez, Declan Henderson, Kylynn Leon, William Maes, Aunica Mayne, Ashley Pizzaro, Greta Renz, Cody Riley, Ashlaun Ronsenbach, Bivian Sarabia-Pitor, Andy Schaechterle, Ava Soileu

Sage Elementary

KINDERGARTEN: Arian Acosta, Gracie Amundsen, Lilya Cross, Aaliyah Delbridge, Addison Doerr, Kamrynn Douchant, Bria Hafner, Kamdon Homer, Nixon Jarvie, Chevelle Johnson, Averie Jones, Jace Kidd, Kendalle Moore, Dylan Naylor, Colter Ralphs, Jill Sorenson, Calee Zink

FIRST GRADE: Stormy Armstrong, Kezlee Collins, Miguel Cruz, Desmond Flansburg, Tayler Hager, Liam Keller, Alejandra Landeros Hernandez, Libby Luzmoor, Hailey Martin, Emma McCarroll, Ariana Moneyhun, Kaitlyn Moore, Natasha Pavlenko, Dayton Richins, Evelyn Riddle

SECOND GRADE: Owen Bennet, Evan Berry, Landon Dean, Ava Doerr, Jaylee Eckelberry, Jayden Gomez Ruiz, Fernando Guzman, Austin Harper, Riley Hunzie, Ainsley Madsen, Isabella Martinez, Hayden Moberly, Alyksandr Pavlenko, Dylan Powell, Aspen Seppie, Addison Woodbury

THIRD GRADE: Connor Allred, Cypher Babiuk, Owen Berry, Ukiah Dziadosz, Daniel Henderson, Zoey Hoogendorn, Olivia Lake, Tristan Luzmoor, Carter Lyman, Evelin Martinez, Piper Richardson, Izzy Strumsky, Dante Veronese, Kade Wells, Olivia Wille, Aidan Winter, Kyle Woodbury

FOURTH GRADE: Lillie Cherry, Alivia Cordova, Cali Liggett, Keira Layne, Marisol Meza Lopez, Jillian Palinek, Teague Powell, Phoenix Richins, Aubrie Stanton, Maxwell Stewart, Adelyn Welchman

The next schools to exhibit will be Overland Elementary and Farson/Eden School March 20-31, and Pilot Butte and Eastside April 3 – 14.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 17 – 28 with a reception on April 18th followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 1 – 12 with a reception on May 2nd.

A special exhibit featuring the art instructors in Sweetwater County School District #1 completes the YAM celebration from May 15 – May 30. A reception will be on May 16th. This is an opportunity for the art teachers to share their own creative work and the students can see their teachers are artists also.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.