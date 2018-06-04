Destination RKS: A Pre-Wedding Adventure

Hi my name is Hadassah Palmer and this is my travel story.
I came to the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport on May 25, 2018 to visit my parents that just moved to Pinedale, Wyoming in October of 2017. My dad used to be a native from Big Piney, Wyoming, and after living in the big city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for over 20 years, he decided to go back to his roots of small-town living in Wyoming with my mother.
I enjoyed my trip to Wyoming this past Memorial Day Weekend and had a lot of fun memories. My parents and I drove to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park and saw two pairs of Grizzly bear mothers with two pairs of cubs on opposite sides of the road. The park ranger said that in his entire job history of being a park ranger, he has never seen this!
On the way back to my parent’s cabin in Pinedale, we stopped by Jackson Hole and I picked up some huckleberry pancake mix, huckleberry syrup, and huckleberry cocoa. My friend Chanelle and I have been best-friends since we were three years old. We are now both 24 years old. She is getting married this July and I am getting married this September. We have fond memories of going to Jackson Hole together each summer growing up, and eating Huckleberry ice cream, so I bought her huckleberry cocoa and also a huckleberry tea set in Yellowstone for her bridal shower (you can’t get this in Colorado)!
I was able to visit my grandparents at the Den, which is a nice wildlife-themed restaurant in Daniel, Wyoming. My parent’s backyard is full of lakes so we explored the lakes and walked on the sandy shores while watching the many boats pass by on the water. This will be my last visit to Wyoming before getting married in September. I am excited to already start booking my next trip for this Christmas to come visit with my new husband! I will see my entire dad’s side of the family, my grandparents that live in Big Piney, my uncle that lives in Big Piney, my other uncle, aunt, and two cousins that live in Lander, and of course my parents that live in Pinedale.
Upon arrival at the airport in the beautiful 80-degree weather, it was very refreshing to see a free cold filtered water station. This is quite different from the Denver International Airport, where there is no such thing like this. I enjoyed being able to walk off the plane instead of walking straight into the terminal. I have only experienced this in small towns, and definitely do not take it for granted.
Upon departure, when I went to the United kiosk to weigh my luggage, it was over the weight limit by ten pounds. This was due to all the new items I picked up while on vacation. The United attendant, Marsha, was very courteous and let me put my luggage on the scale while I took items out, so that I could precisely measure the weight, instead of picking my luggage up multiple times and placing it on the scale. I greatly appreciated this kind gesture.
When everyone deplaned at Denver International Airport and I was waiting for my carry-on luggage, the pilots came out of the plane and both smiled at me and told me to have a good day. The luggage attendant also personally handed me my carry-on instead of having me walk-out in the rain. All in all, my experience with the United airline staff and the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport was pleasant and I will definitely be returning this Christmas. Thank you for making my experience as great as it was.
