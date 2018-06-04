Destination RKS: A Pre-Wedding Adventure

Hi my name is Hadassah Palmer and this is my travel story.

I came to the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport on May 25, 2018 to visit my parents that just moved to Pinedale, Wyoming in October of 2017. My dad used to be a native from Big Piney, Wyoming, and after living in the big city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for over 20 years, he decided to go back to his roots of small-town living in Wyoming with my mother.