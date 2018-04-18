Destination RKS: Snowshoeing the Tetons

Hi, my name is Chris Tatge and this is my travel story.

My girlfriend and I were very excited to travel from our home in Madison WI to Rock Springs via Denver.

We flew in on February 15, stayed the night in town, and enjoyed the drive up to Jackson the next day! The pictures are from our time snow shoeing the Tetons. What a great adventure!

The picture below is of my pregnant and hungry girlfriend at 1:00 a.m. on Feb 20th.

After driving through a snowstorm for 4 hours from Jackson, our 4:55 p.m. was delayed for 8 hours. We finally got on a plane at midnight just to get tossed off with the rest of the passengers.

Subsequently, after being offered a new flight that would get us back to Madison at 11:30 p.m. (22 hours later), we found a different flight from Salt Lake that got us home at a reasonable time.

We drove to Salt Lake through the aftermath of the above mentioned snow storm the next morning. We were told by a United representative we would be reimbursed for the cost of the new flight (over $1000), and just this very morning I was emailed by the United refunds department and offered a $25 reimbursement!

To be fair, during our 10 hours at RKS with the limited food options United did offer me and my girlfriend (did I mention she is carrying our unborn child?) gummy bears, popcorn, and bottled water.

Even when weather conditions don’t favor flying, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport staff excels at providing great service!

