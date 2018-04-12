Dining Decks May Be Coming Soon To Downtown RS

ROCK SPRINGS — Pending final approval from the Rock Springs City Council, outdoor dining underneath an umbrella near city restaurants downtown may be coming soon. The city Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday evening provided unanimous approval to a petition, requested by the city of Rock Springs itself, for a Zoning Ordinance Language Amendment requesting to amend Section 13-809, D. to add “Dining Decks” as a Permitted Accessory Use in the B-3 Zoning District (along Broadway Avenue), and to add a new Section 13-819 which sets forth regulations for Dining Decks.

If approved by the City Council at their May 1 meeting, the bohemian-style dining method could start appearing in front of downtown restaurants shortly after authorization, although restaurants wanting to offer dining decks for patrons would still have to go through an approval process.

Multiple Requirements

City Planner Steve Horton did a thorough layout of the requirements that restaurants wanting to establish dining decks would have to follow.

For starters, Horton said, the outdoor dining decks could only be used from May 1-Oct. 31. Tables, chairs, umbrellas and any other equipment would have to be stored away on the restaurant premises during the off-season. There would also have to be a minimum six-foot sidewalk clearance.

Restaurants would usually end up renting parking spaces from the City Council for a dining deck, and any structure that denies access to fire hydrants would not be allowed.

The umbrella for dining cannot extend beyond the table. Alcohol may only be served to people at the tables.

The restaurant providing the dining deck space would be responsible for maintenance, including snow removal if necessary.

Building inspection and fire inspection would be involved. The primary fire concern would be outdoor heaters.

Park City, Utah was again Horton’s primary source for information regarding the success of outdoor decks at restaurants. He described patio dining as being “pretty popular” in Park City.

Commissioner Tim Sheehan asked Horton if Park City dining decks are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Horton responded that he was not sure and would need to investigate.

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Chad Banks had hoped to be at the P&Z meeting but was unable to make it due to a prior commitment. Horton said that Banks was “very positive” about the dining deck proposal, and expressed that it would allow for additional dining opportunities in downtown Rock Springs.

In response to a question from P&Z Commission chairman Joe Drnas, Horton said that barriers would have to be looked at, with the fire department passing final judgment on access. The City Council will have to decide if they want to allow annual dining deck permits only, or if longer-period permits would be permissible.

Daycare Revisited

The P&Z Commission has spent considerable time the past few months discussing in-home daycare, with special attention devoted to the in-home day care center provided by Tara Hyatt, 1104 Whitewater Drive. Hyatt lost a 4-3 Commission vote in December that would have allowed her to provide daycare to 10 children during early morning and late afternoon hours. Considerable neighborhood opposition to the original Hyatt proposal was the primary reason for the December denial.

Hyatt later came back with a modified proposal in February for fewer children which Horton said did not require P&Z Commission approval. Horton and city planning staff approved Hyatt’s request, without a P&Z Commission vote, with the proviso that if there was again neighborhood opposition there could be a re-visitation of the issue at a future Commission meeting.

As was the case in December, neighborhood resident Steve Wilson, 1103 Whitewater, appeared before the Commission to oppose the latest Hyatt measure.

“I like the Hyatts. They’re good people,” Wilson said. However, he added that home lots adjacent to and near the Hyatt residence are small, and the street itself is not wide. He provided a petition list of neighborhood names opposing the Hyatt daycare center. The extra traffic from daycare users, extra noise, speeding above the 25 mph limit on Whitewater Drive, all would decrease the enjoyment of their neighborhood on the part of other nearby residents, Wilson said.

Property value appraisals for homes in the Whitewater neighborhood would not be affected, Wilson added, but the saleability of homes would be impacted. He himself is not planning on moving, Wilson explained, but anyone in the Whitewater neighborhood who is thinking about moving would be handicapped by having a more difficult time selling their property due to the presence of the daycare center.

Wilson added that he recognized the need for daycare in Rock Springs, but he requested that such services be provided in a proper setting such as a commercial facility designed for the purpose.

In response, Horton said that he would need to look at the names on the petition, and if more than 50% of them were of residents living within 200 feet of the daycare center at 1104 Whitewater Drive, then a public hearing could potentially be scheduled for a future Planning & Zoning meeting.

Commissioners did give approval to one other daycare-related item, with conditions, for a petition for a Zoning Ordinance Language Amendment filed by Ashley & Brandon Corthell requesting to amend Section 13-816.C to increase the number from six (6) to ten (10) regarding the number of Preschool Sessions allowed for a Family Child Care Home.

Besides Drnas and Sheehan, Commissioners Keaton West, Lauren Shoenfeld, Gabe Bustos, Mark Erickson, Mike Shaw, Mathew Jackman, and Sue Lozier also attended the meeting.