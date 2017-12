ELK MOUNTAIN — Elk Mountain Game Warden Ryan Kenneda assisted with a Hunting with Heroes elk hunt. Two hunters harvested bull elk on Elk Mountain within two days of arriving.

The hunters really appreciated the Elk Mountain Ranch, the Elk Mountain cabins and all the people who came together to make their hunts possible.

Hunting With Heroes is a non-profit organization that helps disabled veterans enjoy Wyoming’s outdoors through hosted big game hunting programs.