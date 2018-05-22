Discount Spay & Neuter Clinic is May 25-26

ROCK SPRINGS — A low-cost spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats will be May 25 and 26 at the Rock Springs Pet Hospital, located next to Joe’s Pet Depot in Rock Springs.

Veterinarians Dr. Cameron Eilts of Rock Springs Pet Hospital and Dr Megan Beavers of Desert View are teaming up for the event.

“We are very excited about this clinic and we would like to get as many animals fixed as possible. It has so many benefits for the animals and the community,” Animal Control Officer Lydia Holmes said.

Call the Green River Animal Control to make an appointment for the discount clinic.

Animals need to be current on vaccinations. If they are not, they can receive their vaccinations at the clinic.

Cats

Cat Neuter (male): $38

Cat Spay (female): $73

Dogs

Dog Neuter (male): $90

Dog Spay (female) depends on weight: 1-20lbs: $95 21-40lbs: $105 41+lbs: $115



For more information, or to make an appointment call Green River Animal Control at 307-872-0570.