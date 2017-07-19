Discounted Sports Physicals August 1, 8 & 15

School is right around the corner – is your student(s) ready to play sports and do you have the physical paperwork complete?
Castle Rock Medical Center can help! Discounted sports physicals (regularly $40) are now only $25*, or FREE with a qualifying Well Child Check.
Call 307-872-4500
to schedule both Well Child Checks and/or Sports Physicals.
What You Need to Know For Well Child Checks
The American Association of Pediatrics recommends every school-aged child receive a well child exam every year. Since they are deemed wellness visits, they are commonly covered by insurance and often without a co-payment.
At a wellness visit, your student will receive a complete physical examination for all aspects of their well-being (including socially and academically) and ensure that they are developing as they should and are physically fit to play sports.
If your student is experiencing asthma, allergies, other chronic issues, or any learning or social problems – now is the time to discuss them with their doctor.
Get them started off right for the school year so they can participate to their fullest capacity in both academics and sports.
During this event, sports physicals are only $25!
Cash or check please.
*Note for the discounted $25 sports physical only option, your insurance will not be billed and payment is expected at time of appointment.
