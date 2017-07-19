Discounted Sports Physicals August 1, 8 & 15

.

What You Need to Know For Well Child Checks



The American Association of Pediatrics recommends every school-aged child receive a well child exam every year. Since they are deemed wellness visits, they are commonly covered by insurance and often without a co-payment.

At a wellness visit, your student will receive a complete physical examination for all aspects of their well-being (including socially and academically) and ensure that they are developing as they should and are physically fit to play sports.

If your student is experiencing asthma, allergies, other chronic issues, or any learning or social problems – now is the time to discuss them with their doctor.

Get them started off right for the school year so they can participate to their fullest capacity in both academics and sports.