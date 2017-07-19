Discussion Over CDC Permit Causes City Attorney to Speak Up

GREEN RIVER — What might have been a standard procedure for a permit during Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting caused a discrepancy among council members last night.

A consideration of a resolution to approve a special use permit filed by the Sweetwater County Child Development Center to operate a daycare center in their current facility aroused concerns and questions from a number of the council members.

Council members became concerned for other privately-owned daycare businesses in Green River, whether this would take business away from those, and if those businesses were adequately warned about an incoming daycare to the area.

The city’s Director of Community Development, Laura Leigh then stated the concerns brought forth were unnecessary ones for the resolution and permit at hand.

Leigh confirmed that all of the proper steps have been taken for this type of permit, which she confirmed is a standard land-use permit, and not a business permit.

“This is a special use permit,” Leigh said. “We’re looking at use of the property in performance with the comprehensive plan… It was advertised in the newspaper, which is by ordinance what we’re required to do.”

The CDC facility located at 1715 Hitching Post Drive is city-owned property, which is where city involvement comes into play. Otherwise, Leigh stated this would not be an issue concerning the city.

Leigh said property notices were delivered to everyone within 200 ft. of the entire city’s property, not only the CDC building itself.

City Attorney Galen West spoke up.

.

“I don’t have an opinion how you ought to come out on this, but the CDC isn’t a part of the city. The CDC isn’t a governmental agency. It’s a non-profit. And non-profits are entitled to engage in for-profit activities.”

– Galen West, City Attorney

.

“If this building were located in a zone that permitted a daycare, they wouldn’t even need to be here talking to you,” he said.

“The only thing before this body is whether or not this meets the criteria before a special use permit. This is purely a land-use issue. There’s nothing in the lease that prohibits them from engaging in this activity.”

“So what you’re saying,” Councilman Gary Killpack said. “If they meet these criteria, we really can’t deny it.”

“I would suggest you shouldn’t, if they meet them all,” West replied.

When planning for a special use permit, the Planning and Zoning department look at if a facility fits in the neighborhood it’s in and if it is cohesive with the master plan.

“I would recommend we move forward,” Killpack said.

Mayor Pete Rust then reiterated the vote to decide on is not about competition.

.

“That’s not the issue that’s here. That’s not what we’re deciding. We’re not deciding capitalism, we’re not deciding competition. That’s not what this is about.”

– Pete Rust, Mayor

.

Rust said as a land-use administrator for 11 years for Sweetwater County he is familiar with this type of permit. He explained the permit is concerned with compatibility of the facility with adjacent properties.

“Is it going to hurt anybody’s property value, is there a safety issue in the neighborhood. That’s what we’re deciding,” he said. “We’re not deciding competition. We’re not deciding whether there’s an adequate number of daycare’s. That’s not our job.”

The governing body moved on and voted to approve the special use permit, with no objections.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger reflected on the evening’s events and agreed with statements said by Mayor Rust and Attorney West.

I think Mayer Rust and Galen did a good job on the back end,” City Administrator Reed Clevenger said. “I think if the presentation of what the Planning and Zoning found would’ve happened, I don’t think there would have been the confusion that happen last night.”

“I think when they were looking at it, I don’t think they completely understood what they were voting on,” Clevenger said.