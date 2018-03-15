Dodd And Amrine Announce June Wedding

Jamie Dodd and Shane Amrine Jr, both of Rock Springs, WY., recently announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Dodd is originally from Rock Springs and is the daughter of Harold and Kathleen Hiner of Rock Springs.

The bride-elect is a Rock Springs High School graduate.

She currently works for Sweetwater County School District 1 in Rock Springs, WY.

Amrine is originally from Santa Ana CA., and is the son of Shane and Edith Amrine of Clifton CO.

The prospective groom is a Farson-Eden High School graduate.

He currently works at the Wyoming Casing in Rock Springs, WY.

The wedding is scheduled to take place June 2nd, 2018.

