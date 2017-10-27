Dog Poisoner Pleads Guilty; Family Loses Pet And Peace Of Mind

GREEN RIVER — A Green River man pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals after poisoning his neighbor’s dogs with rat poison.

According to Kylie Bernal, who along with Chris Bernal are the dog’s owners, the poisoner is 71-year-old neighbor Jose Antonio Torrontegui who often complained about the dogs, “He’d call the cops on the smallest things, like for example, six piles of dog waste in our yard. The animal control lady came to our house and said it was a waste of her time.”

Chris’s brother Matt Bernal found eight-month-old Bear and two-and-a-half-year old Princess chewing on Decon rat poison that had been put in their yard.

The dogs were rushed to the vet.

Three weeks prior a third dog named Zoey had passed away with similar symptoms as the dogs who were found chewing the rat poison. However, no official cause of death was established for Zoey but ingesting foxtails was suspected originally as the cause of Zoey’s death until the poisoning was discovered.

The vet visits proved both financially draining as well as emotionally taxing for the Bernal’s, according to Kylie, “The vet visit was pricey and emotional because we had just lost a dog three weeks prior do to foxtail tail weeds and now we believe poisoning. We also had just gotten a puppy.”

The dogs received medical intervention including charcoal treatments. Both recovered with some weight loss.

The following is the official GRPD report.

According to the Green River Police Department:

On August 30, 2017, Green River Animal Control Officers began an investigation into a report of two dogs that appeared ill and suspected to have been poisoned.

Animal Control Officers were advised another dog at the residence passed away about three weeks prior after becoming ill.

The reporting party took the two ill dogs to a veterinarian, one was determined to have ingested rat poison, and both were treated and released. It was reported the dog that previously passed away had similar symptoms, but the cause of death was undetermined.

The investigation led to a neighbor, Jose Torrontegui-Gondra as a possible suspect. Mr. Torrontegui-Gondra admitted to tossing Decon rat poison into the neighbor’s yard and was issued a citation for cruelty to animals.

Jose Torrontegui-Gondra appeared before Green River Municipal Court Judge Jason Petri on October 23, 2017, for one count of cruelty to animals. Mr.Torrontegui-Gondra pleaded guilty to the cruelty of animals and was fined $750.00 ($250.00 suspended), $10.00 in Court Costs, $206.08 in restitution, and ordered to serve 90 days (85 suspended) and received six months of unsupervised probation.