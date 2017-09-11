Domesticated Fox Picked Up By Green River Animal Control

UPDATE — According to Green River Animal Control, the fox is still in custody as they are considered illegal in Green River. The owner has been cited and a court date has been set for October 2nd.

Original Post

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, on September 8, at 8:06 am Animal Control Officers received a call of a fox in the area of Logan Street. Animal Control Officers located a domesticated fox, which was taken to the animal shelter.

No word on what became of the fox, we hope to update the story when GRAC opens for the day.