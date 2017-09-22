Donald C. Irwin (September 16, 1927 – September 20, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Donald C. Irwin, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. Mr. Irwin was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Irwin was born on September 16, 1927, in Jimsville, Wyoming, the son of Charles Irwin and Audrey Cook Irwin.

He attended schools in Casper, Wyoming.

Mr. Irwin married Janet Lamb on August 4, 1956, in Casper, Wyoming.

He was a self-employed electrician for many years.

Mr. Irwin enjoyed spending time with his family, flying airplanes, hunting, and reminiscing about his younger years as a cowboy for several ranches around Casper, Wyoming.

He received electrical training in Bremerton, Washington during World War II while repairing warships.

Survivors include his wife Janet Irwin, of Green River, Wyoming, three sons; Thomas Irwin and wife Bonnie of Farson, Wyoming, Adrian Irwin and wife Theresa of Franktown, Colorado, and Robert Irwin and wife Michele of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter, Carolyne Hamel and husband Doug of Green River, Wyoming, five grandchildren; Colter Hamel, Aspen Hamel, Thomas Irwin Jr., Jarrod Irwin, and Ginger Irwin, two great-grandchildren, Andrew Irwin, and Corey Irwin, as well as, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Irwin was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted from 1:00 P.M – 5:00 P.M. , Saturday, September 23, 2017 , at the family ranch.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in his memory to Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Ave and Virginia St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103, or to Best Home Health Hospice, 105 Yellow Creek Rd., Evanston, Wyoming 82930