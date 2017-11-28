Donald Cestnik (September 25, 1951 - November 22, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Donald Cestnik, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. He had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Casper, Wyoming.

He was born on September 25, 1951, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Roberta Taylor Cestnik.

Mr. Cestnik attended schools in Casper and was a 1970 graduate of the Kelly Walsh High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Mr. Cestnik owned and operated Eager Beaver Testers for many years before retiring.

His interests included fast cars, joking with his friends, and he was a proud grandfather.

Survivors include his mother Roberta Cestnik of Casper; two sons Don Cestnik and wife Miki of Helena, Montana and John Cestnik and wife Amelia of Napa, California; three brothers John Cestnik and wife Kathy, Frank Cestnik and Ronnie Cestnik all of Casper, Wyoming; three grandchildren Quinn Cestnik, Rylee Cestnik and John Cestnik; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father John Cestnik.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Bomber’s Sports Bar-Marty’s Pub, 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 30, 3017 at Bustard’s Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming