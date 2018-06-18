Donald D. Stupka, Jr. (September 30, 1959 – June 13, 2018)

PINEDALE — Donald D. Stupka Jr., 58, of Denver, Colorado passed away at the Brookdale Greenwood Village assisted living center in Greenwood Village, Colorado June 13, 2018 following an extended illness.

Don was born September 30, 1959 in Denver, Colorado to Donald E. Stupka Sr. & Arden Cooley Stupka. He grew up and attended schools in the Denver area and graduated from Stanton High School.

He worked as a security guard and then as a sales associate at Lowe’s and Home Depot.

He was an avid sports fan and a die-hard follower of his favorite football team the Oakland Raiders.

Don is survived by his daughter Rudi, his two sisters Anita Carmen Hittle of Pinedale, WY and Debbie Walker Anderson of Salt Lake City, UT; also several nieces & nephews and many great-nieces & nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Pinedale Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot next to his parents and grandparents.

Memorial contributions in Don’s Memory can be made to the Green River Rendezvous Pageant Association.