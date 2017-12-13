Donald E. Ruess (March 28, 1937 - December 7, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Donald E. Ruess, 80, passed away December 7, 2017, at his home.

He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth Lauritzen; five children Stephanie L. Miller and husband Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexandra M. Tune and husband Cameron of Denver, Colorado, Joseph W. Ruess wife Loralee of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thomas A. Ruess of Laramie, Wyoming, and John C. Ruess of Laramie, Wyoming; and four grandchildren Alex Miller, Zachary Miller, Jackson Tune and Colin Tune. He was the proud father of “two sets of twins and Joe”.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Grace E. Ruess, and his first wife Shirley A. Ruess.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A man with a memorable sense of humor, who only wanted those around him to be happy.

Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 23, 2017, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Green River Wyoming.