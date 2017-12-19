Donald Joseph Carpenter (January 1, 1934 - December 15, 2017).

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Donald Joseph Carpenter passed away on December 15, 2017. He was born to Joseph and Selma Carpenter on January 1, 1934, in Mountain View, Wyoming and was one of five children.

He married JoAnn Martin on May 8, 1958, in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple. Together they had five children. Donald attended Utah Technology College in auto body. His hobbies included antique car restoration, genealogy, camping, fishing, travel, house building and he loved spending time with his family.

Donald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; he served a full-time mission in the East Central States Mission, eight additional senior couple missions with his wife JoAnn; including Nashville, TN, Jackson, MS, Martin’s Cove, WY and the Ogden Temple, UT. He served as a Scout Master, in the Stake S.S. Presidency, High Councilor, Bishop and Ward Mission Leader.

He is survived by His wife JoAnn Carpenter, his children Jeff (Lori) Carpenter of Bluffdale, Utah, Tammy Carpenter of Nampa, Idaho, Mark (Pauline) Carpenter of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brenda (Kalvin) Pike of El Paso, Texas, James (Jenny) Carpenter of Flower Mound, Texas; his brothers Duane (Joyce) Carpenter of Evanston, Wyoming and Derrill (Anita) Carpenter of Mountain View, Wyoming; his sister Anna Lou Thompson of Evanston, Wyoming; Sister-in-law Karin Andreasen of Tremonton, Utah; and thirty-one grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Selma Carpenter and his brother Gary Francis Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Urie Stake Center in Urie, Wyoming, with a viewing Tuesday, December 26, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. also at the Urie Stake Center. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow directly after the funeral at the Fort Bridger Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.

Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com