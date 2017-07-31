Donald Ray Keelin (May 3, 1940 - July 27, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Donald Ray Keelin, age 77, of Rock Springs, WY, and Lapoint, UT, died suddenly, July 27, 2017, at the Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt, UT.

He was born May 3, 1940, in West Frankfort, IL, the second child of Carlos Jefferson and Eugenia Miller Keelin. He married Beverley Dee Wonnacott on October 20, 1962, in her grandfather’s home in Rock Springs.

Don graduated from Reliance High School and attended UCLA where he played basketball under coach John Wooden.

During high school, Don worked as a paperboy and for Mountain Fuel. He worked construction for Peter Kiewit in Atlantic City and Kemmerer, WY. He also worked for Union Pacific Railroad, Gunn Quealy Mine and retired from Jim Bridger Power Plant. He continued his career as a manager with Industrial Crane and Hoist, and finally as the Hoist and Crane Safety Supervisor for Shell Oil Company.

Don enjoyed building ponds, creating beautiful yards, and also had a great love for wood working. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren, riding four-wheelers, pulling them on sleds, and building projects.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverley; daughter, Desiree (Heath) Williams, granddaughters, Lexie & Abbey Williams; sister, Carol Gibbons; brother Curtis (Pat) Keelin; sister-in-law, Rosemary Keelin, and several nieces and nephews. Also by families of his heart, second daughter, and son, Terry (Randy) LaBlanc, grandchildren Jacob & Katie Csere; third daughter and son, Veronica (Eddie) Sing and granddaughter, Carmina Sing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Donnie Keelin, brothers, Carlos, Kenneth, & Richard Keelin, brother-in-law, Cliff Gibbons, and good friend and neighbor Al Csere.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Nine Iron Grill in Rock Springs, WY. The family will also be holding a barbecue for all friends and family at the family home that Don was so proud of in Lapoint located at 9593 East 8000 North on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

