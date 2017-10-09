Donate Canned Food and Get $20 Off Your New Smartphone!

It’s the Wyoming Wireless Annual Canned Food Drive!

Wyoming Wireless is helping the community and giving customers a great deal at the same time.

During October, bring in a canned food item to Wyoming Wireless and you will save $20 instantly off the price of your new smartphone. This offer is valid on new lines of service as well as upgrades.

At the end of October all food items will be donated to local food banks.

If you do not need a new phone, but would still like to donate items, Wyoming Wireless will be accepting those donations as well.

Wyoming Wireless is the only Wyoming based Authorized Verizon Retailer. They have two locations in Sweetwater County.

Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday: 12 – 4 pm

Call 307-382-0704!

Wyoming Wireless has two locations in Sweetwater County:

101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs

50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.

