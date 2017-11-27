Donna Faye Kalivas (May 3, 1930 - November 20, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Donna Faye Kalivas, 87, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 78 years and was a former resident of North Loupe, Nebraska.

Mrs. Kalivas was born on May 3, 1930, in North Loupe, Nebraska, the daughter of Ervie H. Weed and Elma L. Carpenter.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of Lincoln High School.

Mrs. Kalivas married Steve James Kalivas on August 3, 1947, in Green River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2008, at the University of Utah.

She worked as a homemaker for many years.

Mrs. Kalivas enjoyed spending time with family, bowling leagues, playing pinochle, volunteering at the Greek Hall, golfing, camping, knitting, visiting with friends and traveling.

Survivors include two sons; Michael Kalivas and fiance’ Ruth Davis of Green River, Wyoming, Ron Kalivas and wife Donna B. of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Janice Kalivas of New Braunfels, Texas, two sisters; Bonnie Cargile of Green River, Wyoming, Paula Kay Carter of Tucson, Arizona, nine grandchildren; Taylor Kalivas, Dareth Kalivas, Ronna Harris, Shanda Wood, Lance Kalivas, Brian Kelsey, Ronald Kelsey, and Neal Shepard, Joe Anderson, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ervie and Elma Weed, and her husband Steve Kalivas.

Following cremation services will be conducted at a later date

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.