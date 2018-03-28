Donna Lindroos (March 4, 1958 - March 26, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — Donna Lindroos, 77, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on March 26, 2018, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming, A resident of Green River for 47 years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming and Price, Utah. Mrs. Lindroos died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 8, 1940, in Lathrop, Ohio, the daughter of Lisle Driggs and Marjorie Frash Driggs.

Mrs. Lindroos attended school in Sunnyside and Dragerton, Utah. She was a graduate of Carbon High School with the class of 1958.

She married Robert Lindross on March 4, 1958. He preceded her in death,

Her interests included family gatherings, music, yard work and pitching horseshoes.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church,

Survivors include her two brothers, Dwain Driggs and wife Connie of Green River, Wyoming and Darrell Driggs and wife Barbara of St. George, Utah, five grandchildren, Blayne, Shayla, Taylor, Shakayla and Dawson, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sons, Brian Lindroos and Brent Lindroos.

11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 4, 2018 , at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 901 Trona Drive, Green River, Wyoming , Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.