Donnalee Bobak, Clerk of the District Court Announces her Bid for Re-Election

SWEETWATER– Donnalee Bobak of Green River announces her re-election campaign as Clerk of the District Court.

“I want to thank the citizens of Sweetwater County for their confidence in allowing me to serve them, and humbly ask for your continued support.”

In 2013 all of the Clerks’ of District Court’s offices in Wyoming converted to a new case management system.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Unfortunately, this program has not served the State of Wyoming well and the Clerks along with the Wyoming Supreme Court have decided to utilize another case management program,” Donnalee said.

“I was honored to be approached by the Supreme Court with a handful of my peers to serve on the design committee for this program; a commitment that I take very seriously,” she stated.

Donnalee continued, “I am pleased that the State of Wyoming has decided to return to the FullCourt product. In the past I served on the design committee for the original FullCourt program for District, Circuit and Municipal Courts in Wyoming; it’s a program that has served all levels of jurisdictions well since 2001.

“In fact, all Circuit Courts and many Municipal Courts continue to use this case management system and will upgrade to the new FullCourt Enterprise program as it is introduced back in to the District Courts.

“For almost a year now litigants have been afforded the convenience to pay search fees, fines, filing fees and child support payments, to name a few, by credit/debit card,” Donnalee stated.

“It has made a noticeable increase in the amount of child support that we collect and disburse for families,” she continued.

“The Access to Justice program has begun providing free legal services to the community each month; usually on the first Thursday of the month from 2 pm to 4 pm on a first come first serve basis,” she said.

“This program has offered a valuable service to many litigants and also to the Clerk of Court’s office.”

Donnalee went on to explain, “Often people will come in our office and ask legal questions which, legally, we cannot assist with and there is a very fine line between customer services and legal advice. Having these monthly sessions provides an additional resource for individuals to obtain information and counsel to proceed with their case.”

Bobak concluded, “My greatest treasures are the people that I have met and those that I have come to know during my tenure with the Judicial System. As your Clerk of District Court, I am committed to giving you the respect, professionalism and courtesy you have come to know.

“It has been a privilege to incorporate my passion for public service and pride in accountability as I serve you, Sweetwater County. I ask you to allow me to continue my work as your Clerk of District Court for another term. I ask for your vote.”