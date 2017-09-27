Don’t Get Caught Without the Shot

The flu isn’t fun for anyone, and it can take you out of commission for several days.

Protect yourself and your family with a flu shot this fall.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot every season. By getting the shot before flu even starts in our community, you’ll be ready when it hits.

Young children and seniors are most susceptible to the flu, which can become dangerous for weaker immune systems.

Castle Rock Flu Clinic

October 11 and 13

8 am – 5:45 pm

Flu Clinic

At the Castle Rock Medical Center Flu Clinic, flu shots are $25 or insurance can be billed.

Schedule an appointment, or feel free to walk-in.

Call 872-4500 to schedule an appointment today!

Walk-ins welcome.

1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY 82935

Follow Castle Rock Medical Center on Facebook!

Visit the Castle Rock Medical Center website!

Stop in or call (307) 872-4500 for more information.

