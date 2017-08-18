Don’t Be Kept In The Dark, Here’s Eclipse Events Happening Near You!

The Eclipse is just over the horizon, and Wyoming is the place to be.

The cowboy state is full of events this weekend to capture your fascination. Here are some Eclipse events taking place around Wyoming you may not want to miss.

Rock Springs



Anywhere in Wyoming is a good place to be for the Eclipse, and Rock Springs is in 96% totality.

There are plenty of events happening right in Rock Springs to as pre-Eclipse entertainment, including Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing, the USA West Square Dancing Convention, stock car races, the Race on The Rock Triathlon, and Sweetwater Speedway races!

On the day of the Eclipse, Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism is hosting a “Solar Party” Educational Event at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Breakfast, fun, education, and solar glasses will be provided!

Green River

Green River has a jam-packed pre-Eclipse weekend planned for you, with the River Festival and Art On The Green in full swing, Friday and Saturday.

These unique, Green River exclusive events have plenty of fun for everyone!

There will be live artwork creation throughout the weekend including a live art battle, Kids games, a dog competition full of tricks and flips, a Cajun Shrimp Boil, live music, micro brews, and fireworks!

Evanston

Visit Evanston for a full day of Eclipse festivities Monday, Aug. 21.

Join the celebration at Depot Square, 1020 Front Street. Arrive early and get your FREE solar glasses!

Events Include:

Eclipse Education & Investigation

Obstacle Course and Scavenger Hunt

Kids Games & Rocket Blast Make your own rocket and send soaring



Lander

A FREE Eclipse viewing shuttle service will be available in Lander throughout the weekend!

Lander is hosting an Eclipse Viewing Party in junction with the finale Lander Live concert series. Other weekend events include the Craft Show and Expo, the Lander Valley Farmers Market, a Buffalo BBQ & Cookie Jar Auction, and much more!

On the morning of the Eclipse, join the town of Lander for Sunrise Yoga, in celebration of the special day.

Headlining the Great American Eclipse Festival is Reckless Kelly, an outlaw kind-of-country band, hailing from Austin, Texas.

Pinedale

Pinedale is hosting a HUGE Eclipse Festival, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday!

The weekend will feature everything from live music to solar-based kids activities to lectures on the phenomena of Solar Eclipses.

Saturday night will see a huge lineup of live music at American Legion Park featuring The Deer, The Lonesome Heroes and Whippoorwill. Music starts at 5 pm and entertains through the night.

Jackson & Teton County



There’s a variety of events taking place in Jackson and Teton County over the Eclipse weekend and Aug. 21, including an Eclipse Talk at Colter Bay Visitor Center, Mountain Resort Eclipse Viewing in Teton Village, live music, and much more!

See Jackson and Teton County’s full Eclipse schedule for locals and visitors HERE.