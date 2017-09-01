Don’t Let Autumn Allergies Keep You Off The Trail!

When summer and autumn allergies bloom, Fremont Ear Nose and Throat will keep you up & running!

Fall in Wyoming is warm, windy and loaded with outdoor activities. If your allergies are a part of fall you don’t enjoy, then call Fremont Ear Nose and Throat. It is very likely we can help.

In late August, our sagebrush pollen season starts and runs full speed until the snow falls and stays on the ground.

Medical providers Dr. W Davis Merritt, MD and Nancy Brewster, PA-C have decades of experience testing allergy patients and desensitizing them with allergy shots or convenient in home sub-lingual (oral) immunotherapy.

“We test and treat children and adults. We can also provide coordinated care for the asthma and sinus problems that allergies can sometimes make much worse. Most of our patients are allergic to a variety of pollens, mold spores, dust mites, animals and foods and we provide complete assessment and treatment plans”, says Dr. Merritt.

Both Dr. Merritt and Nancy Brewster PA-C have extensive additional training and certification in otolaryngic allergy from the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy (AAOA). Dr. Merritt was designated as a fellow in the AAOA in 2007.

Call us at (307) 335-7555 for an appointment in Rock Springs.

