Don’t Let Periodontitis Sneak Up On You

Imagine sitting in a dental chair for your 6 month check -up at your dentist’s office, thinking to yourself, “Hey this should be easy; I have been brushing daily and flossing may be every other day.”

Your dentist comes in, looks at your mouth and your x-rays and says those infamous words, “Billy, you’ve got periodontitis.” Perio- what- tis!

I have heard of the term, “Gingivitis” from all those TV commercials but what in the world is periodontitis?

Unfortunately, you are not alone. Not many people have heard of the term periodontitis or even gingivitis.

According the Center of Disease Control (CDC), approximately 50 percent of an adult population have some form of mild, moderate, and severe periodontitis. The US National Institute of Health (NIH) estimated that fifty percent of Americans over the age of 30 have bleeding gums.

Gingivitis

An inflammation of the gums is called Gingivitis. It is usually the first stage of gum disease. Early signs of gingivitis are red, swollen gums that bleed easily when you brush and floss. This stage can be easily treated by brushing, flossing and getting your teeth cleaned.

Periodontitis

However, if nothing is done and the infection spreads to the jaw bone, then it becomes Periodontitis. Some signs of periodontitis are halitosis (bad breath), red or swollen gums, loose or sensitive teeth. Your teeth may appear to look longer as you gums may be receding and you are losing bone.

If you suspect that you have gingivitis or periodontitis, it is best that you visit with your dental professional. Your general dentist will refer you to a periodontist.

A periodontist is a dental specialist who has an extensive training in the management and treatment of gum disease as well as placement of dental implants. They have an 3 years of additional education and training beyond 4 years of dental school.

Rock Springs Periodontics

At Rock Springs Periodontics located at 1208 Hilltop Drive, Suite 209, we are experts in treating gum disease and placement of dental implants. Dr. Haque is the only full time board certified Periodontist in Sweetwater County.

We recommend that every patient receives a comprehensive periodontal evaluation on a yearly basis. By doing so, we can evaluate your periodontal health, assess any risk factors for gum disease and diagnose and treat gum disease properly.

Meet Dr. Haque.

