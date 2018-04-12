Don’t Miss a Free Seminar on Large Carnivore Safety

GREEN RIVER–Would you know what to do if you suddenly encountered a grizzly bear while hiking, if a black bear entered your hunting camp looking for food, or if you were surprised by a mountain lion in your back yard?

A free seminar titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country” is coming to Green River, WY, Thursday, April 26, at the Green River Region Office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 351 Astle Avenue, beginning at 5:30 pm.



About the Seminar

The purpose of this seminar is to help people enjoy recreating in areas where there are large carnivores and to be safe in the backcountry and at home.

The seminar aims to increase awareness and understanding of bears, mountain lions, and wolves by providing participants with current information and tools they can use to prevent conflicts and avoid dangerous encounters.

Presentations, including Power Point, DVD, and lecture will feature bear and mountain lion behavior and biology, bear and lion life history, population status and movements, proper food storage, encounters and what to do in an encounter situation, safety and legal issues, and the most current information on the use of pepper spray.

A small portion of the seminar will discuss wolf biology and interactions with pets.

Large Carnivore Biologists Zach Turnbull and Dustin Lasseter will present the newest information and answer questions.



Seminar is Limited to 50 Participants

The seminar is free and open to people of all ages and skill levels, but limited to 50 participants. Participants may call Lucy Wold, Game and Fish office, at 307-875-3225, extension 18607, to pre-register for the seminar.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone requiring auxiliary aids for this meeting should contact the G&F Region Office at: 1-800-843-8096 (in-state) or 307-875-3223. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.