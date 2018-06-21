Dori Kay Evans (Nov. 26, 1962 – June 11, 2018)

AURORA, Colo. — Dori Kay Evans passed away on June 11, 2018 in Aurora, Colo. Dori has been fighting a battle with diabetes for numerous years. She was currently living in Aurora so she could get medical treatment. She was previously from Rock Springs.

Dori was born Nov. 26, 1962 to Robert W. Evans and Christina Mida Sparks. She was born in Bozeman, Montana. She lived in Pinedale and Astoria, Oregon growing up. Dori later moved to Rock Springs.

She had 4 children. She had 3 sons, Ricky Martinez (deceased), Andrew (Tasha) Calderone, Robert (Jordan) Calderone all of Rock Springs. She had 1 daughter, Amanda (Leondro) Calderone-Alveraz of Aurora, Co.

Dori enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to go camping and spend time in the outdoors.

Dori has several siblings, including 7 sisters, Linda Lockwood and Sandi Hawthorne of California, Penny (Paul) Marshall of Utah, Debbie Evans and Terri (Steve) Smith of Rock Springs, Patty (Dan) Mitchelson of Farson, and Susan Aagard of Casper. Dori had 4 brothers, Chuck (Joan) Miller of Oregon, Steve (Dawn) Hess of Idaho, Michael (Teresa) Evans and Dan (Maggie) Evans from Ut. Dori has several Aunts and Uncles and has numerous nieces and nephews who she loved beyond words. She was especially close to her niece Jennifer (Ian) Baird of Rock Springs and nephew Bill Mitchelson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Martinez, her mother Christina Mida Evans, and nephew David Bubach. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bobby Evans.

There will be a celebration of life memorial on July 2, 2018 at the Farson Community Center, Farson, WY at 11:00 am.