‘Double Vision’ is Magic & Comedy Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Experience magic like you never have before!

Mitchell and Michael, identical twins, take full advantage of their unique lives and put on a comedic magic act that fully involves the audience.

Involved in their act is magic tricks, clean comedy, mind reading, and an abundance of laughter.

Double Vision has entertained audiences across North America for over 25 years.

Head on out to the Sweetwater County Fair this summer to enjoy not just one magician, but two!

.



.

About the Fair

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016.

It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family.

Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.