Douglas J. Reinig (January 8, 1950-April 7, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Doug was born in 1950 in Bergenfield, NJ to Henry Reinig and Catherine Barnes Reinig.

He was the middle child of three. He spent his childhood in Bergenfield and attended Bergenfield High School where he played on the football team, graduating in 1968.

Doug moved to Wyoming in the 1970’s and worked various carpentry jobs in Cheyenne, Laramie, etc, finally settling in Rock Springs in the late 70’s, and spending the rest of his life based there.

Carpentry was not just his trade, but his passion, and he specialized in joinery, stairs, and railings.

If you have a picture of something that Doug built that you’re fond of, please email it to Dan Marucci, his nephew at d_c_mar@yahoo.com.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, older sister, Penelope Ann Marucci, June 19, 2015, and his younger brother Thomas, September 11, 2001. He is survived by nieces and nephews Anthony Marucci, Daniel Marucci, Christopher Reinig, Scott Reinig, Cathleen Marucci Prisco, and Christine Marucci Magidin, numerous first cousins, and close friends in town.

A memorial service and scattering of his ashes will be held in mid-May.

