Downtown Gets Spooky On October 28

ROCK SPRINGS — Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll. Set for Saturday, October 28, the stroll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats. A map of participating merchants will also be available at the museum or on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.