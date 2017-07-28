Downtown Mural Block Party And Unveiling Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has announced the first annul Downtown Mural Project Block Party and Unveiling.

The event is set for Thursday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m., the walking tour will begin at Pla Mor Lanes (327 C Street) and wander through Downtown Rock Springs, viewing all of the downtown murals – both new and old.

The community is invited to grab their walking shoes and join in. The tour will take roughly an hour and cover over one mile so those attending should plan accordingly. The tour will conclude at the Broadway Theater where refreshments and a look at plans for the next round of murals will be available.

“The response to the murals has been tremendous.” – Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager.

“We wanted to do something to showcase all of the public art downtown, while thanking the community for their support of the project,” Banks added.

The Downtown Mural Project is a program of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Last fall, the program raised nearly $19,000 for downtown murals from private donors.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.