Downtown Putt Around Mini Golf Pocket Park Is a Mouthful, But It’s Free Fun

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs now has a new attraction with the grand opening of a new mini golf course at the corner of 5th and J Street.

The 12-hole course was an idea that came from a survey given during the Rods and Rails Car Show last year. Overwhelmingly, the people wanted something for children to do and a new kind of park. The idea of a mini golf course was born.

The holes and picnic table were paid for by a Placemaking Grant through the Wyoming Business Council.

The mini golf holes are sponsored by local businesses to help pay for upkeep and replacement golf clubs.

Two locals, John Mortenson and Jeffrey Boyd built the mini golf holes.

The pocket park is open during daytime hours and is free to the public. Golf clubs and balls are supplied on site, but please return them when finished.

Above all, says the sign at the golf course, just be nice.