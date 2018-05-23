Downtown Putt Around Tournament & Ribbon Cutting is June 2

Following the ribbon cutting and tournament the Downtown Putt Around will be open to the public, free of charge. The twelve-hole miniature course is available on the honor system and putters and balls will be available there, players are just reminded to return them upon completion.

The Downtown Putt Around was completed with grant funds and volunteer work from the Wyoming Business Council and Dominion Energy with support from Wideacre Properties. As such, there is a registration box located at the course and players are encouraged to register so the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can track usage of the course.

In addition to the grant funding, course hole sponsors include:

1st Bank

Children’s Dental Center of Rock Springs – Dr. Weston Jones

Commerce Bank

Copier & Supply

Eric Phillips, Attorney at Law

Escape 307

Jimmy Johns

Lovely & Amazing Cakes

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Sweetwater Now

That Yogurt Place

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com

